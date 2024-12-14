Publicity stunt: Yadav on Kerjriwal’s letter to Shah

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Saturday took a jibe at former chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal after he wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the law and order in the national capital, calling it a “publicity stunt”.

Reacting to the former Chief Minister’s letter to Shah, he said, “Kejriwal’s letter regarding the worsening law and order situation in Delhi and seeking time from the Union Home Minister seems to be a mere formality and a publicity stunt.” He asserted that had Kejriwal been “serious” about discussing the issue with Shah then he should not have made the letter public before meeting him.

Advertisement

“Kejriwal has indulged in his usual blame game without admitting the failure of the AAP government in controlling crimes in Delhi despite being in power for over 10 years. The lack of seriousness on the part of Kejriwal is clear that he has not included dummy Chief Minister Atishi for meeting Shah as such issues are discussed with the CM/Ministers and not the party head,” the Delhi Congress chief said.

Advertisement

He said the Delhi Congress has been demanding for the past many months that the AAP government should take up law and order issue with LG and Home Minister but the ruling dispensation ignored it till the situation got out of control.

Referring to first list of 21 candidates of the party for the forthcoming Assembly elections, he said, “After Congress released the first list of 21 candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections, Kejriwal is totally rattled as he will be forced to flee his sitting seat and he will not be able to find any safe in Delhi this time.”

It may be mentioned that the Delhi Congress chief had earlier said the party would contest the upcoming Assembly elections alone, and it will come to power. Elections to 70 Assembly seats in Delhi are scheduled to be held early next year.