Delhi Congress expresses concern over frequent power cuts in city

Expressing concern over frequent power cuts in the national capital, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav on Thursday alleged that the BJP government lacks a concrete plan to deal with the surge in power demand during the summer season.

Yadav claimed that the government failed to control the power distribution companies (Discoms), which are seeking a tariff hike by creating pressure through power outages for hours at a stretch.

Furthermore, the Congress leader claimed that under pressure from the Discoms, the power minister has already announced that power tariffs may be hiked to put additional burden on the people, like their predecessor AAP did by imposing various surcharges.

The former MLA from Badli added, “According to an estimate, the demand for electricity during the peak of summer is likely to reach 9000mw, and if the Discoms could not meet the power demand of 4070-4360mw now, how would the power companies meet the huge demand for electricity in the coming peak summer days?”

He alleged that instead of ensuring round-the-clock power supply to over 50 lakh electricity consumers in Delhi, the BJP government issued inflated power bills with various surcharges like the previous Kejriwal government.

He said during the Congress government, power distribution was streamlined so effectively that power cuts became a thing of the past, and people were not burdened with inflated power bills, as is happening now, as the government does not have any control on the Discoms.