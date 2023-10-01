Over 30 foreign nationals staying illegally deported in September: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police deported over 30 foreign nationals in September, who were staying without valid visas in the Dwarka area, an official said on Sunday.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M. Harsha Vardhan said that as part of continued crackdown on illegally staying foreign nationals in Dwarka district, in September several police teams were constituted to nab them.

“Accordingly, the teams swung into action to nab the foreign nationals, who were overstaying in India without a valid visa and residing or roaming in the area of Dwarka,” said the DCP.

“The illegally staying foreign nationals belonged to Nigeria, Cameroon, China, and Ivory Coast,” said the DCP.

“They were found overstaying in India without a valid visa. They were produced before the FRRO who ordered for their deportation. Accordingly, they have been sent to the Detention Centre,” the DCP added.