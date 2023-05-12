Orissa HC questions DGP on meagre food allowance to detainees

The Orissa High Court has asked the state’s director general of police (DGP) to furnish a report on the meager food allowance provided to those lodged in the lockup at police stations.

The state Police Department has fixed a budget of Rs 20/30 for lunch and dinner of persons lodged in lockup at police stations. Those detained in the lockup as suspects are entitled to Rs 20 as food allowance, while it stands at Rs 30 for the arrested person lodged in the police lockup.

A public interest litigation (PIL) filed in the high court had sought revision of the allowance to substantial sum given the steep price rise almost on a daily basis. It’s a humanitarian issue. The police officers are forced to divert funds from other heads to feed the detainees or else the persons lodged in the lockup will starve, it said, adding that the detainees are also dependent on relatives to provide them food.