NDMC organises Yoga camps ahead of International Yoga Day

With the aim of successfully organising the International Day of Yoga on June 21 in the city, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is organising yoga camps as a part of the build-up programme to the Yoga Day.

NDMC Yoga camps are being conducted from June 18 to June 20 at Talkatora Garden, Nehru Park and Lodhi Garden on a daily basis from 6:30 am to 8:30 am.

The morning walkers and joggers, local residents and other yoga lovers enthusiastically participate in these yoga build-up programmes.

The civic body is collaborating with Gayatri Pariwar at Talkatora Garden, Patanjali at Lodhi Garden and Art of Living at Nehru Park. In the build-up camps of Yoga, these Yoga organisations are conducting yoga sessions daily as per the yoga protocol and also yoga asanas and the rehearsal for the International Yoga Day event.

Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word ‘yoga’ derived from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness.

Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga has been celebrated across the world annually on June 21, following its adoption by the United Nations in 2014.

The NDMC appealed to citizens, RWAs, MTAs, Government/Non-Government officials to participate in these Yoga Build-Up programmes which are being organised in the parks and gardens.

The civic body in association with a prominent Yoga Institution will organise International Day of Yoga on June 21. Art of Living at Nehru Park, Singapore Park and Central Park of Connaught Place, Patanjali Yog Samiti at Lodhi Garden, Gayatri Parivar at Talkatora Garden, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga at Kartavya Path, Isha Yoga Centre at New Moti Bagh Residence, The Yoga Guru Institute at Sanjay Jheel are associated as Yoga Partner Organisation for the main event.

“Approximately 7,000 participants will be participating at the 8 locations in the main Yoga Day event in the New Delhi area. Total 8 Nodal officers have been designated for the smooth organisation of the main day event. For the successful celebration of International Day of Yoga, a detailed action plan for the arrangement and coordination with the concerned department, Ministry of AYUSH and Partner Yoga Institution have been worked out in detail,” the NDMC said on Tuesday.

The NDMC will provide logistics arrangements like stage, carpet, chairs, tables, PA/ Sound System, LED, Mats, Carpets, T-Shirts at all 8 locations. The general cleanliness of venues and all surrounding areas before and after the programme will also be ensured by the NDMC sanitation team with adequate Safai Sevaks, Garbage Trolleys, Dustbin and Mobile Toilets.

Arrangement of Medical Ambulance with the deployment of sufficient medical staff will also be provided at the venues.

There may be a large number of participants at all locations, therefore parking arrangements and security arrangements in consultation with Delhi Police and Traffic Police are being made by the NDMC.

All Nodal officers are frequently visiting the assigned venues well in advance and take all measures for the cleanliness, parking, security, beautification and other arrangements.

Nodal officers are deploying adequate manpower from the respective departments for specific arrangements. Nodal officers have also been tied up with the Yoga partners Institutions for arrangements of Yoga Trainer/Yoga demonstrator and anchor/comparer for the main day event.