65 grievances received at NDMC’s Suvidha camp

As many as 65 grievances were received by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Saturday at its Suvidha Camp.

The Suvidha camp was organised by the civic body to provide information, facilitation and grievances redresses for the benefit of its residents.

Advertisement

According to the NDMC, 65 grievances were received from the public in the camp by the officers concerned.

Advertisement

“Most of the grievances of residents of the New Delhi area pertained to the Personnel, Civil Engineering, Horticulture, Public Health, Enforcement, Commercial, Tax and Estate departments,” the civic body said.

Besides this, hundreds of local residents and service users visited the camp to obtain information regarding NDMC civic services, it said.

“All public grievances were discussed face to face by the public with the officials concerned of various NDMC Departments for expeditious resolutions. Grievances requiring policy level decisions were explained along with likely timelines of their redressal,” the NDMC said.

Over hundred officers of 30 departments of NDMC were present in the camp across the table for on the spot redressal of grievances. The help desks of the various departments were supervised by the Head of the Departments.

Apart from organising the Suvidha camps, the NDMC has also launched a ‘Jan Suvidha Portal’ as a contactless grievance redressal mechanism for the residents and service users. The portal can be used for lodging the grievance, tracking their status and for giving feedback.