MP govt announces Rs 49,000 assistance to newly-wed couples

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made this announcement while virtually participating and blessing 471 couples who tied the knot at a mass marriage ceremony under the scheme on Wednesday.

Statesman News Service | Bhopal | June 21, 2023 5:49 pm

Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (file Photo)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the ‘Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana’ has been started for the empowerment of sisters and daughters and in their honour and the state government is providing assistance through the scheme so that the marriage of the daughter does not become a burden on the family or the society.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said this while virtually participating and blessing 471 couples who tied the knot at a mass marriage ceremony under the scheme at district panchayat Khaknar in the Burhanpur district of MP on Wednesday.

He informed that under the scheme, the state government provides Rs 49,000 for marriage so that daughters could buy things according to their choice and requirement to start their married life. He asserted that it is the state government’s endeavour to ensure that there should be no tears in the eyes of the sisters, but a smile on their faces.

Chief Minister Chouhan also told the farmers of Burhanpur not to worry about the damage to the banana crop, as the relief amount would be released in their bank accounts very soon.

 

