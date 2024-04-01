Senior BJP leader of Madhya Pradesh Laxman Tiwari quit the saffron party and joined the Congress on Monday.

Tiwari joined the Congress at MP Congress Headquarters here. MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari gave the Congress scarf and made Tiwari fill up the official membership form of the party.

After joining the Congress, Tiwari alleged the BJP has become a marsh and is no more a party.

He added that the need of the hour today is to fight for justice and the rights of the people and that fight can be fought only under the banner of the Congress.

Patwari said on the occasion that the BJP only lies on all issues. He alleged that under the BJP rule, democracy is being carried out like a dictatorship.

Laxman Tiwari is an influential Brahmin leader of the Vindhya region of MP