MCD to organise event to promote voter awareness

Ahead of the February 5 Assembly polls, the South Zone of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday announced to organise a ‘5 KM Run For Democracy’ on February 2.

The event aims to promote voter awareness and encourage citizens to exercise their right to vote. The run is open to participants of all ages.

“The ‘5 KM Run For Democracy’ is part of the MCD’s ongoing efforts to promote civic engagement and voter participation. By organising this event, the South Zone of MCD hopes to inspire citizens to take an active role in the democratic process and to make their voices heard,” the civic body said.

The run will be a fun and festive event, with participants encouraged to wear patriotic colours and show their support for democracy, it said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of South Zone, Badal Kumar, said that all interested citizens are invited to participate in the ‘5 KM Run For Democracy’.

“For more information or help, interested people can contact the MCD’s South Zone office. We look forward to seeing you at the starting line,” he said.

Elections to the 70-member Assembly will be held on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

In the 2020 Assembly polls, the AAP won 62 assembly seats against BJP’s eight while in 2015 polls, AAP bagged 67 seats and BJP won only three seats.Congress drew a blank on both these occasions.