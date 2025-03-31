Over 24,500 posters, banners removed from Delhi’s religious sites

Under the direction of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, a mega cleanliness drive is in full swing across Delhi. As part of this initiative, a special cleanliness campaign at religious places has been launched, an official statement confirmed on Monday.

On the occasion of the Hindu New Year, a two-day special cleanliness campaign was conducted on March 28 and 29 at 522 temples across the city by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). During this drive, over 24,500 posters, banners, and hoardings were removed from religious sites.

Additionally, the removal of unauthorized banners and posters from public properties is ongoing. Officials from the relevant departments have been instructed to expedite the cleanliness efforts.

On Monday, Gupta visited the Kali Mandir at Deepali Chowk in North West Delhi to offer prayers and inspect the ongoing cleanliness work.

She stated, “Religious places in Delhi are not just centers of faith but also an integral part of our cultural heritage. The government prioritizes cleanliness and is committed to maintaining a clean and sacred environment for devotees. This initiative, undertaken with public participation and government cooperation, is setting a benchmark for cleanliness efforts.”

Gupta reaffirmed the Delhi government’s dedication to its vision of a clean and green city. Providing further insights into the MCD’s report on the ongoing drive, she said, “So far, special cleanliness campaigns have been successfully conducted in 522 temples.”

She also emphasized that any negligence in this regard would result in strict action and directed that appropriate measures be taken against non-compliant officials.

The Chief Minister has urged citizens to actively participate in the campaign and integrate cleanliness into their daily lives. She reiterated that maintaining cleanliness is not solely the government’s responsibility but a collective duty of all citizens.