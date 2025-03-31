MCD reiterates action for prevention of vector borne diseases

Reiterating its action for prevention and control of vector borne diseases, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday urged people to clean and dry places prone to water collection on a weekly basis.

Emphasising the need of prevention of mosquito breeding in the offices, institutions and work places, MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar said there is no specific treatment/vaccine against these diseases, and source reduction is the only effective means for prevention and control of Dengue and Chikungunya.

Kumar has urged the administrative heads, office bearers of market associations and RWAs to ensure that overhead/ other tanks/ containers are properly kept covered with lid, water tanks of cooler should be repainted and pads be changed, all coolers should be scrubbed, cleaned once a week and mopped dry before refilling.

“One tablespoon of kerosene oil/petrol can be put into those coolers that cannot be emptied. Collection of stagnant water should not be allowed inside or around office premises, unused/ broken bottles/ pots/ tyres etc and access to overhead water tanks be provided for checking,” he said.

The Commissioner underlined the need for thorough cleaning and drawing up of the articles prone to accumulation of water.

He has also reminded the administrative heads to nominate nodal officers to ensure measures and to coordinate with the officials of the public health department of MCD.

“The Public Health Department has been working hard to facilitate the general public in prevention and control of vector borne diseases. Wherever mosquitoes breeding or an environment conducive to mosquito breeding conditions will be found and failure to take specified preventive measures are noted, the concerned authority/individual will become liable for action,” Kumar said.

It may be mentioned that under Municipal Corporation of Delhi (Malaria and Other Vector Borne Diseases) Bye-Laws, 1975 allowing mosquito breeding, creating mosquito breeding conditions and failure to take specified preventive measures against the same are punishable.

On detection of repeated breeding besides legal notice, challan, police complaint may be lodged under Section 271 of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).