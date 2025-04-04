MCD carries out anti-encroachment drive

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said on Friday that it has carried out an anti-encroachment drive in the city and removed 35 makeshift structures.

“The Shahdara South Zone of the MCD conducted an anti-encroachment drive to remove temporary encroachments in the Preet Vihar and IP Extension wards. The drive was conducted from Karkardooma Mor to Hasanpur Depot and up to Balko Apartments,” the civic body said.

During the drive, a large construction material was seized and several temporary structures were removed, it said.

The MCD informed that approximately 35 makeshift structures were removed and goods were confiscated and deposited in the MCD store located in Jhilmil.

Calling upon citizens to cooperate in maintaining a clean and healthy environment in their areas, the civic body said it would continue to take strict action against encroachers and ensure that public spaces remain free from obstructions.

The MCD vowed to continue to monitor the situation and take necessary actions to maintain a clean and healthy environment in the city.