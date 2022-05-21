Man, woman jump to death from 22nd floor in Noida

A man and a woman, both 28-year-olds, died by suicide after jumping off a building here in Noida, an official said.

The dead, named as Sachin Kumar, a Ghaziabad resident, and the woman, jumped from the 22nd story of F tower, 14th Avenue, which is under the jurisdiction of Bisrakh police station, at around 4 p.m. on Friday.

“We’ve sent the bodies for postmortem and are taking the appropriate legal action,” the officer said.

A preliminary investigation found that both the deceased were acquainted. The reason for the duo’s drastic action is still unknown.

SHO Bisrakh Umesh Bahadur Singh informed IANS that no suicide note was found at the scene.

In this situation, no FIR has been filed. The officer further stated that the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

(with inputs from IANS)