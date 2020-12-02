In a major administrative reshuffle, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has transferred 43 IPS officers, including 17 district police chiefs.

The transfers were carried out late on Tuesday night.

The government has also appointed 10 IPS officers of 2015 batch, as district police chiefs.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Balrampur, Dev Ranjan Verma was transferred to SIT (Lucknow) and has been replaced by Chandauli SP Hemant Kutiyal.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, east zone (Lucknow), Amit Kumar will now join as SP Chandauli.

Kannauj SP Amrendra Prasad Singh will go to Sonbhadra in the same capacity. He has been replaced by Fatehpur SP Prashant Verma.

Additional SP, Muzaffarnagar, Satpal, will take over as new district police chief of Fatehpur.

SP, Prayagraj (trans-Yamuna), Chakresh Mishra has been shifted to Sambhal in the same capacity replacing Yamuna Prasad, who will join PAC headquarters in Lucknow.

SP, Shamli, Nityanand Rai will take over as Superintendent of Police (intelligence) in Lucknow. He has been replaced by SP (security) in Varanasi, Sukirti Madhav.

SP, Gorakhpur city, Kaustubh was appointed as the new SP of Sant Kabir Nagar replacing Brajesh Singh who will join UP 112, Lucknow, in the same capacity.

ASP (rural), Shahjahanpur, Aparna Gautam has been made the new SP of Aurraiya replacing Suniti who will go to Amroha in the same capacity.

SP, Amroha, Vipin Tada has been transferred as Ballia district police chief to replace Devendra Nath who has been shifted to CB-CID, Lucknow.

Avanish Pandey, SP (rural) in Meerut will join as SP Mainpuri replacing Ajay Kumar who has been shifted to Firozabad.

SP, Firozabad, Sachindra Patel has been transferred to ATS (Lucknow).

SP (rural), Ghaziabad, Neeraj Kumar has been transferred to Hapur to replace Sanjiv Suman who will join as Lucknow police Commissionerate.

SP Agra (east), Pramod Kumar has been made the new police chief of Lalitpur to replace Mirza Manzar Beg who has been transferred in the same capacity to Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation.

Ashok Kumar Meena who was posted as SP (rural) Saharanpur was made the new SP of Fatehgarh.

Abhishek, who was posted as SP (city) Aligarh, has been transferred to Noida police Commissionerate.

DCP, Lucknow, Swapnil Mamgain has been transferred to EOW (Lucknow) while DCP (east zone) Charu Nigam has been transferred as PAC commandant, Meerut.

As many as 12 other IPS officers of 2016-17 batch serving as ASPs, have also been transferred.