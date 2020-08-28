Even as the Phoolbagan Metro is all set to handle commercial runs, it might take some more time for services to start in this stretch of East-West Metro Corridor.

With the metro services in the city remaining suspended from 25 March, the authorities of Metro Rail Kolkata are now mainly focussing on the resumption of services in the already operational sections.

The Metro Railway here said on Thursday that it would restart services on receiving the go-ahead from the Union Home Ministry and the Railway Ministry.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that the Metro Railway authorities could resume services, maintaining all COVID-related safety protocols.

“We will start the process of resuming services once we receive directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Railway Ministry,” Metro Railway spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said.

After receiving the g-ohead, the Metro authorities will discuss the modalities of running the services in the city with the West Bengal government, she said.

The chief minister announced a series of relaxations on Wednesday.

Regarding the resumption of Metro and local train services, she said that the Railway authorities should speak to state officials to work out the modalities.

Metro Railway, which forms an integral part of the city’s public transportation system, stopped services as the nationwide lockdown began in March to control the spread of the coronavirus.

With the city metro awaiting a final nod from the Centre on the resumption of services, Phoolbagan Metro is likely to remain on hold.

“Although we are fully prepared for the commercial services in this stretch, our focus is to restart the services in the already operational lines first,” informed an official. “A decision on commencing services in Phoolbagan stretch will be taken later,” added the official.