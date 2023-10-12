Delhi Half Marathon: Metro services to start from 3.45 am on Oct 15

Delhi Metro train services will start from 3.45 am for aiding participants of the upcoming Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon to be held on October 15 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

This early start of metro services will help the participants from all corners of the city to reach the JLN Stadium and ’10K venue’ at Janpath-Tolstoy Marg Junction on the race day, a DMRC spokesperson said on Thursday.

The trains will run with a frequency of about 15 minutes on all lines till 6 am. After 6 am, they will run as per the normal day timetable on all lines, he said.

For the convenience and guidance of the participants, the organisers of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon will also deploy volunteers at specific metro stations which include JLN Stadium, Jangpura, Jor Bagh, Janpath and Rajiv Chowk.

The participants are advised to purchase QR code-based tickets through the ‘DMRC Travel’ app or WhatsApp number 9650855800 by simply sending ‘Hi’ before reaching the station or use their NCMC/smart card to avoid queues and save time.

To inform commuters/participants about the event, regular announcements will also be made at the metro stations and inside the trains from October 13 onwards, the spokesperson said.