To facilitate people to attend the Independence Day ceremony on August 15, the Delhi Metro train services on all lines will start from 5 am from all terminal stations, a DMRC spokesperson said on Saturday.

The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 6 am. After 6 am, Metro trains will run as per the normal timetable throughout the day.

“In addition, parking facilities will not be available at the Delhi Metro stations from 6:00 AM on Monday i.e, 14th August, 2023 till 2:00 PM on Tuesday i.e, 15th August, 2023 in view of the security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day,” the spokesperson said.

However, the metro train services will continue to run as per normal schedule, the spokesperson added.