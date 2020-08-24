Trinamul Congress today launched Youth in- Politics(YIP) a platform to extend opportunity to young and motivated individuals who have expressed their interest in starting their political career with the party.

This will be done by organising interaction and joining event cross 14 districts including Kolkata. In the first phase held today, 10,000 aspirant youths joined Trinamul Congress. After successfully launching, “Didi Ke Bolo’ and “Banglar Garbo Mamata” – two platforms, poll strategist Prashant Kishor has launched YIP just a few months before the 2021 Assembly poll.

It is learnt that the party is committed in giving a platform to these individuals who had registered through YIP platform. Party sources said that YIP is a pan India platform for youth between 18 and 35 years of age who wish to join active electoral politics.

YIP platform has received at least 10 lakh registrations over a period of two years of which West Bengal alone recorded four lakh registrations. Many of them opted to start their electoral politics with Trinamul Congress,party sources said.

I-PAC has acted as a facilitator in its endeavour to help these individuals to kick-start their journeys in politics.

Trinamul Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee today welcomed the youths who are joining Trinamul Congress today and said, “The aim of the initiative is to motivate, hand-hold and provide mentorship to those who aspire to join politics and work for West Bengal.”

Apart from Kolkata, the YIP platform was launched in 13 other districts including Cooch Behar in North Bengal and South and North 24 Parganas, Nadia ,Malda Murshidabad, East Burdwan , East and West Midnapore. Through an ‘Interaction and Joining’ event, the Nadia district party today inducted around 30 individuals who ‘voluntarily’ sought interest to do politics with the Trinamul Congress.

After conducting the programme, the party’s MP from Krishnagar Mahua Moitra said, “Trinamul Congress is the only party which is fighting against the communal forces. It is now the time when we will have to save India from communal politics.”She said, “India has now been divided ideologically. BJP has divided our country by committing Hindu-Muslim politics.

Many people especially youths hailing from Hindu family possibly do not want this Hindu-Muslim politics. They have realized that Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamul Congress is the only platform which is able to fight against communal politics.”

“Many non-political youths who never did politics have come forward and wanted to join Trinamul Congress to fight against the communal forces hoping to save the country,” said Moitra.

While reacting to a question, Moitra said, “The party will obviously give opportunity to these individuals to work with the party in their booth areas. “But, if anyone thinks that the party will give employment after working two-three months or will get income by some means, I will not take responsibility for their thinking or aspirations. The party will only extend support to them for mainstream politics to save India from communal forces”. The convention at the auditorium in East Burdwan was attended by 1400 persons. Of which 650 youths were selected. State Library Minister, Siddiqullah Chowdhury, ZP Sabhadhipati Shampa Dhara and State committee member of the partu Debu Tudu expressed optimism to the enthusiastic crowd.

Tudu said: “Its only the Trinamul Congress that can transparently declare that persons aged more than 40 years can no longer be a leader of the Youth front.” Siddiqullah however said,“The crowd is quite encouraging but we couldn’t accommodate at least 500 persons more due to constraints of space.” He also said, “We have already violated the rule of maintaining minimum distance during the pandemic. We were required to arrange this in open air.”

At the Rabindra Bhavan in Hooghly’s Chinsurah, hundreds of youths got their names enlisted in the platform.