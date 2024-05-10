NCB arrests nursing student for smuggling drugs

R Lalruapuii, a nursing student from Mizoram was arrested in Kolkata for her involvement in drug trafficking. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) apprehended her after intercepting a parcel containing prohibited amphetamine tablets sent from the Netherlands to Kolkata.

The tablets, worth nearly Rs 3 crore were seized before they could be smuggled into Mizoram. The NCB claimed that she had connections to an international drug network involving Africa. She admitted her involvement in drug trafficking, stating her communication with the international drug network. The tablets were manufactured in illegal factories in the Netherlands and trafficked internationally. Her role was to distribute these drugs in various cities across northeastern India and neighbouring countries. After her arrest, she was taken to Mizoram for further investigation.

Lalruapuii’s sister was also suspected of involvement in the drug trafficking ring. The investigation revealed that the network had expanded to include African nationals, who were introduced to the drug trade for lucrative gains. The NCB is continuing its efforts to dismantle the network and arrest all those involved.

