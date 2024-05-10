Sandeshkali rape cases: Police issue summons to BJP leaders

Amidst hullabaloo on viral video on alleged “stage-managed” rape cases at Sandeshkhali, local police today issued summons to a local BJP leader Piyali Das alias Mampi in connection with threat and intimidation of a woman, who had gone to local thana to withdraw false rape case.

Meanwhile, the Trinamul Congress today moved the Election Commission lodging complaint against the three BJP leaders, including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

Sandeshkali Police today asked the BJP leader Piyali Das to depose before the police in three days for questioning on charges of coercion and threat to a woman, who wanted to withdraw charges of rape, which she alleged was fake.

The alleged woman, who had lodged a complaint against Piyali said that she had plaints on some land grab issues but she was made to sign on a blank paper and the charge of alleged rape was added without her concurrence.

Sandeshkahli police today started cases against local BJP leaders like Gangadhar Koyal, BJP Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra, Shanti Dolui, Piyush, Subhankar Giri and Bina Maiti. A complaint was also filed against Mr Adhikari. The police are believed to move the high court seeking permission to file FIRs against the Leader of Opposition.

A delegation of the ruling party, led by the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghosh moved the Election Commission with the complaint today.

The police lodged complaints against the local BJP leaders under various sections including under Section 509 (trying to outrage modesty of a woman) and Sec 171 IPC on fraudulent intent.