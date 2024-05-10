Need to save country from dictatorship’, says Kejriwal after getting bail

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was released by the apex court on interim bail, on Friday said he was fighting “dictatorship” with all his might, even as AAP workers burst crackers and welcomed back their dear leader.

Addressing a huge crowd of party workers by standing out from the sunroof of the vehicle, Kejriwal said he felt great to be with his supporters, reminding them that he had said he would come back.

He further said that he wanted to bow down in front of Lord Hanuman and said that with his blessings he is here and further wanted to thank everyone for their support

and blessings and also thanked the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

In an appeal to people, he requested everyone to come forward to save the country.

Kejriwal further appealed to the people to come and join him in large numbers at Hanuman temple in Connaught Place at 11 a.m. on Saturday to offer prayers and darshan.

The Delhi CM further said that there will be a press conference at the party office on Saturday at 1 p.m. and while addressing supporters and reporters outside his residence and also expressed likelihood of taking part in a road show at South Delhi on Saturday evening along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

“Our country is four thousand years old, and is a great nation, and whenever someone has tried to impose dictatorship here, people have never tolerated it,” he said.

Large number of party workers, supporters surrounded Kejriwal’s convoy after it drove off from the Tihar prisons en- route to his residence.

Filled with excitement to see their leader, the supporters and party workers welcomed him amid dhol beats, crackers and sloganeering.

Kejriwal was seen accompanied by AAP leader Pathak in the vehicle when the vehicle moved out of the Tihar premises.

Awaiting his release on interim bail after the news broke out, scores of supporters gathered outside the jail premises including Punjab CM and other AAP leaders.

Elaborate arrangements were put in place outside Delhi CM’s residence with flowers laid outside the CM house gate to welcome him by his supporters and party workers.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam for a period of 21 days and has asked the AAP chief to surrender on June 2.

The Delhi CM was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement on March 21 from his official residence after two hours of questioning.

Initially, Kejriwal was sent to ED’s custody, and later was under judicial custody, in which he was lodged in Tihar prisons.

Earlier, in the month of April, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was released on bail granted by the apex court. Singh spent over six months in jail in connection with the excise policy case.