Don’t vote BJP, which insults women & Bengal: Abhishek

People should not vote for those who have insulted the people of Bengal, urged national general secretary of Trinamul Congress Abhishek Banerjee today.

He said that the BJP and its leaders like PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have been constantly insulting the people of this state. “PM Narendra Modi has said that those who consume fishes are anti-national. People of Bengal love fish and rice but are you anti-national?” he questioned.

He also took a poll of the crowd asking them to raise their hands, who eat fish. “This party is continuously insulting the people of Bengal. They have stopped releasing central funds, they have even insulted the women of this state. I urge you to give a befitting reply to the BJP in the election by not voting for them,” he said.

As long as Shatabdi Roy remains your Member of Parliament you will smoothly get the benefits of the Lakshmir Bhandar, said national general secretary of Trinamul Congress.

The Diamond Harbour MP candidate was supposed to address an election rally for Shatabdi Roy, the TMC candidate from Birbhum Lok Sabha seat but due to inclement weather his chopper could not fly and he ultimately addressed the gathering virtually.

Abhishek Banerjee further added that the mandal president of BJP, Gangadhar Kayal had admitted that there has been no incident of rape and Rs 2,000 was paid to women to lodge fake complains.

“How can a national party stoop to such a low to win elections?” he wondered.

The innocent people of Sitalkuchi were killed during the polling day and the BJP had initially given a ticket to the cop, who was in charge on that day here in Birbhum (without naming former IPS Debashish Dhar), he said.

Mr Dhar could not contest the polls ultimately and has been replaced by relatively unknown Debtanu Bhattacharya.

“Has anybody from the BJP come here to ask you how you have spent days during the Covid-19 outbreak? People are getting the benefits of Duare Sarkar every two months. Even their conspiracy to pin an elected state government has also failed as the Supreme Court has given a stay order for the time being in the SSC teachers’ job case and 25,000 people can now breathe easy for few more days,” he added.

The BJP has no respect for women. Though the BJP has not given a ticket to Brij Bhushan Yadav, the man who caused so much humiliation to the women wrestlers of the country, his son has been given a ticket in Uttar Pradesh instead, he alleged.

What happened to women in Manipur the entire world knows, instead of looking at these national issues you are cooking up stories of atrocities against women in Sandeshkhali, he said.

“Our candidate will be available 365 days in your constituencies and please cast your vote in favour of Shatabdi Roy,” he said. The poor people have no job as 100 days’ work has stopped; funds for water, Awas Plus have also stopped inconveniencing the common people,” he concluded.