BJD in Odisha detached from ground realities, oblivious to people’s grievances: PM Modi

Accusing the Biju Janata Dal of being “oblivious to people’s grievances” and detached from the ground realities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Odisha will support the BJP in “record numbers” in the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the state.

“While our Government has done extensive work, BJD is totally detached from the ground realities and is oblivious to people’s grievances. They have totally misunderstood the great culture and ethos of Odisha. No wonder Bhubaneswar and Odisha will support the BJP in record numbers,” PM Modi said in a series of posts on X.

After holding a roadshow in Bhubaneswar on Friday, PM Modi said that the BJP government at the Centre had worked to improve the education sector in Odisha.

“Our Government has also worked to improve the education sector in Odisha and Bhubaneswar. It was in our tenure that the National Institute of Science Education and Research was dedicated to the nation. IIT-Bhubaneswar also got its campus, thus ensuring that the institution is able to cater to the needs of students and become a hub for innovation,” he said in the post.

Advertisement

“Over the last decade, our Government has got the opportunity to improve the quality of life for the people of Bhubaneswar. Various road projects have improved connectivity, including the 4-laning of Tangi-Bhubaneswar section of NH-16. Highway projects are underway, which will improve the connectivity between western and eastern Odisha,” he added.

The Prime Minister also said that various Vande Bharat trains have benefited Bhubaneswar improving the city’s connectivity with Rourkela and Puri.

“Various Vande Bharat trains have benefitted Bhubaneswar as well, improving the city’s connectivity with Rourkela and Puri. The city’s Railway Station will also be enhanced to cope with the increasing passenger traffic,” he said.

PM Modi said that it was a great joy to have taken the blessings of the people of Odisha during the roadshow in Bhubaneswar.

“It’s a matter of great joy to have taken the blessings of the people of Odisha during the spectacular roadshow in Bhubaneswar this evening. Making it more special is the fact that today is Akshaya Tritiya, which is a major festival in Odisha. Our Government will keep working for the wellbeing of Odisha and the Odia people,” the PM said on X.

Odisha will hold Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in four phases from May 13 to June 1, with vote counting scheduled for June 4.

In 2019, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won 112 out of 146 Assembly seats, while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 23 seats and Congress won 9.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won 12 out of 21 seats, while the BJP finished a close second at 8, and the Congress bagged just a lone seat.