A Public Interest Litigation was filed in Calcutta High Court seeking court’s order to declare the ensuing private bus and minibus strike from 28 January illegal and unconstitutional.

The matter is likely to be heard next week.

The PIL prays that an interim order be given by which necessary are taken to ensure normal situation and the public does not face any problem as regards transportation from 28 January and the next two days.

A high-powered committee be set up its recommendations about revision of bus fare be placed before the court within a specified time frame, it was further prayed.