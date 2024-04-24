A deserving candidate’s plea to resume salary

After the recent verdict by the Calcutta High Court on the cancellation of appointments of candidates empanelled in 2016 in various categories, many deserving candidates have also been caught in the mesh. Abira Das, a deserving candidate, is in a critical state.

The headmistress of Serampore Girls High School Dr Ivy Sarkar said, “Abira Das is a deserving candidate for the post of Bengali teacher. In the Bangla panel, out of 103 names of candidates, only Abira and another candidate passed the screening test.”

Originally a resident of Malda, Abira Das temporarily shifted to Serampore after she joined Serampore Girls High School in 2018.

Abira said she never dreamt that a day would come, when she would be rendered jobless and her salary would stop. I am in a critical state. “Recently, I lost my husband, who was also a Bengali teacher in a government-run school at Malda. After the court order, I have no job, no salary, which was the only source of my income. There are home loan repayment and other expenses, which have to be made within a few days. Soon, I will be left with no money to feed myself and my three-year-old daughter. With no other source of income and unable to cope with the situation, I may be forced to take extreme step. It is my plea to the concerned authority and administration to resume my salary to save us from this precarious situation,” said Abira.

There is no doubt about my candidature and I have proved my case as transparent in all the screening tests, she said, adding, “I welcome the re-paneling of the names of the justified candidates for re-recruitment but since then my earnest request is to resume my salary to run my family and our survival.”