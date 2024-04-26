Preserved OMR sheets would have helped the court: SSC chairman

Amidst growing row on figures of deserving and undeserving candidates, who are both are without jobs now after the Division Bench of Calcutta High Court ruled the entire panel of SSC 2016 null and void, SSC chairman Siddhartha Majumdar held a press conference on the scrapping of the entire panel.

He conceded the fact that storage of OMR (optical mark recognition) sheets would have been helpful to the court but refused to be dragged into any controversy by recognising the figures of “deserved” candidates, though in the same vein he recognised the figure of alleged undeserved candidates as being 5,300.

Mr Majumdar told news persons that the SSC had in an affidavit, thrice submitted the figures of deserving and undeserving candidates in the court but the court was not happy.

He informed that about 5,300 candidates appeared to be undeserving since the CBI had found fault with them in their appointments but he stopped short of calling the rest of about 19,000 candidates as deserving. In this context, he conceded the fact that had the OMR sheets been preserved it would have been helpful to the court of law.

Asked to comment on the alleged rule of destruction of OMR sheets after one year, Mr Majumdar said the SSC had in 2016, at the time of the conducting examination effected a change in its rule of preservation of OMR sheets for just one year.