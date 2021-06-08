Condemning the state government for allegedly “sponsoring” post-poll violence, the BJP state president Dilip Ghosh today said that the party will launch bigger movements from 23 June to protest against the non-stop violence on BJP supporters in Bengal.

Ghosh presided over the organisational meeting of the BJP at Hastings office where the party took several decisions including apprising the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind of the violence and arson attack on residences of the BJP supporters and consequent murders of several party workers.

“The Trinamul Congress led by Mamata Banerjee is trying to wipe out the Opposition from Bengal. To date, 25,000 party workers who were evicted by TMC miscreants couldn’t return to their homes. After Mamata took charge as CM, around 33 workers were killed. Our delegation will meet the President soon in Delhi to apprise him about TMC’s misrule,” Ghosh said. In today’s meeting, BJP national vice president Mukul Roy, and Rajib Banerjee were absent.

Leader of Opposition, Suvenu Adhikari met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi this morning. Adhikari said, the home minister has assured him he will be there for Bengal, always. Before meeting Shah, he called on the shipping minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Suvendu is scheduled to later meet BJP president JP Nadda in the evening and the PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

“The law and order situation in Bengal is worsening and state government is denying the Indian constitution. The condition of the state is despicable and imposing Article 356 is lesser action to control the situation,” Suvendu said.

The state BJP also formed a three-member committee led by MP Subhash Sarkar for the protection of the party discipline. Dilip Ghosh was surrounded by the errant party workers asking him to resign after defeat in Assembly poll.

“Party will not tolerate indiscipline and workers and leaders were also asked not to post anti-party statements in social media. Party will strictly monitor it,” said another BJP leader.