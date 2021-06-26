State Assembly Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and BJP MP Dr Subhas Sarkar and some MLAs today submitted a memorandum to the health department at Swasthya Bhaban demanding a thorough enquiry to probe the fake vaccination racket busted in the Kasba area in the city few days ago.

“This is a larger conspiracy considering the safety of the people at a time when the pandemic is ravaging the state. The fake vaccination racket has exposed the state healthcare in Bengal. A central investigating agency like CBI should probe the racket. So far, no death has been reported after taking the fake vaccine. As the Covid vaccines are being supplied across the country by the Central government under national immunisation programme the Prime Minister Modiji could have been accused in case of a death after taking vaccine at the fake camp of Kasba,” Adhikari said.

He also alleged that many leaders and ministers of the ruling TMC are involved with the racket. Addressing a Press conference at BJP’s Hastings office, party’s state secretary Sayantan Basu today called the incident a “deep-rooted conspiracy” as the accused Deb allegedly had connections with top TMC leaders and ministers.

“As the Covid-19 vaccines are sent to the state by the Centre, so the Union government has the full right to investigate the matter. CBI investigation is necessary to unearth the true facts. The TMC leaders and ministers will be in connivance with police to suppress the facts and won’t allow city police to finish the enquiry,” he said.

The state BJP has already circulated several photos showing how Deb sharing daises with TMC leaders in various programmes. On the other hand, Trinamul Congress MP and IMA state president Dr Santanu Sen today has lodged complaint against the accused Deb with Muchipara police station today.

“Along with many other activities, IMA has procured a large number of masks, sanitisers, kits, pulse oximeters, thermal guns etc which we have distributed amongst several govt and private hospitals, general physicians and other reputed organisations who have been working in this field.

“After seeing the photographs of the fraudulent Debanjan Deb with many personalities including me, we apprehend that this person came to IMA with few other individuals or on behalf of any organisation and got his photographs clicked.”

Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta tweeted, “More details of the fake IAS & fake vaccination scandal in Kolkata awaited. Prima facie, it suggests that a picture of @MamataOfficial and display of Trinamool colours secures a blank cheque to do just about anything in W Bengal. This now includes selling coupons for free vaccines.”