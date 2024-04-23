TMC appreciates role of city police for arrest

Trinamul Congress today lambasted the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari for his alleged attempt to use muscle power to win the forthcoming general election by attempting on the lives of Trinamul Congress leaders.

The police today arrested Raja Ram Rege, an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai blast case.

Mr Derek O’ Brien, Rajya MP of Trinamul Congress said Mr Adhikari while addressing a meeting at Ratua in Malda on Saturday had said that an explosion would take place early next week and that would unnerve Trinamul Congress.

Advertisement

Mr O’Brien thanked Kolkata Police for busting the conspiracy. Mrs Chandrima Bhattacharya said even Mamata Banerjee had said that the BJP might attack on her life. “Does the BJP think that by causing an attack to the lives of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek they would be able to win the election?” she said adding, “this is most unfortunate.”