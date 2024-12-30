Kejriwal’s support to Rohingya amounts to playing with nation’s security: Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, on Monday, lashed out at the AAP for turning a blind eye to its MLA’s role in the settlement of illegal Rohingya immigrants in Delhi by getting voter cards issued to them, providing them free ration, water, and electricity.

Refuting the allegation of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal about providing accommodation to the Rohingya, Puri said till date, no EWS flat has been allotted to any Rohingya anywhere. He said his repeated support to the Rohingya amounts to playing with the country’s security.

Advertisement

Taking to social media platform X, the Union minister said a clarification on the tweet on the basis of which the AAP is spreading lies was given by the Home Ministry and himself on the same day, in just a few hours.

Advertisement

He called the AAP chief’s statement in this regard a height of low-level politics which his party indulges in.

Slamming the AAP for allegedly offering Rs 10,000 to each of the illegal Rohingyas, he said everyone in the nation is well aware of which party to vote for.

Earlier in the day, the AAP chief, while addressing at a press conference, said “I request them to arrest Hardeep Singh Puri. He has all the data on where he settled Rohingyas and how. He tweeted and gave the information. Hardeep Singh Puri and Amit Shah have all the data on how and where they have settled Rohingyas.”.

Puri wrote on his X handle in Hindi, “Jhooth ki dhup se to barf bhi nahi pighalti, sach to fir bhi chattan ki tarah hota hai. (Even the snow doesn’t melt under the sun of lies; the truth stands out like a rock).”

In this context, he remarked that a lie won’t become truth no matter how many times one repeats it.