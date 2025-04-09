Delhi Education Ministry refutes AAP’s allegations on fee hike, calls them baseless

The Delhi Education Ministry on Wednesday categorically refuted allegations made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi regarding an alleged annual 10 per cent fee hike in private schools, terming the claims as “baseless and incoherent.”

At a recent press conference, Atishi, who is the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly, accused the BJP-led government of colluding with private schools to permit annual fee hikes.

However, the Education Ministry dismissed these claims, suggesting that AAP leaders routinely hold sensational press conferences merely to remain in the public eye.

“The AAP leaders are making baseless and incoherent statements on various subjects,” read a statement issued by the Ministry, which emphasized that the accusations were unfounded.

On Monday, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood announced the formation of SDM-led committees tasked with collecting audit reports from all 1,677 private schools in the capital.

These committees, comprising Tehsildars and accounts officers, aim to ensure thorough and impartial investigation into school finances and fee structures.

To further enhance transparency and address parental concerns, the Education Department has also launched an official email ID — ddeact1@gmail.com — supervised by the Deputy Director of Education. Parents can use this channel to report grievances related to unjustified fee hikes.