Kejriwal slams BJP manifesto, claims threat to free education and healthcare in Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday strongly criticized the BJP’s election manifesto for Delhi polls, alleging that it plans to end free education in state government schools and healthcare services.

Addressing the media, Kejriwal accused the BJP of proposing to limit free education to only “needy” students, which he described as a direct attack on Delhi’s education revolution, currently benefiting 1.8 million children.

He warned that implementing such a policy would impose significant financial burdens on families. “Private school fees for two children could cost up to ₹10,000 per month,” he claimed.

Kejriwal further alleged that BJP’s plan to curtail free healthcare services, including Mohalla Clinics, would add an extra expense of Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 monthly for basic healthcare needs.

“In total, this would mean an additional Rs 15,000 per month for an average household, making it nearly impossible for many families to sustain themselves in Delhi,” he said.

The AAP chief argued that the BJP’s proposals threaten to dismantle the financial stability of Delhi’s middle-class and economically weaker families.

He labeled the plans as “dangerous,” claiming they reverse the progress made in ensuring equitable access to essential services over the years.

Kejriwal also criticized BJP’s manifestos as detrimental not just to Delhi but to the entire country.

He stated, “In Delhi, we have made education free and ensured excellent facilities for children from poor families. The BJP is saying that if they come to power, they will stop free education, free healthcare, and even free electricity.”

Taking to social media platform X, Kejriwal expressed his concerns, saying, “In both manifestos, the BJP has openly declared that they will shut down Mohalla Clinics and stop free education in government schools. Their sole agenda in these elections is to dismantle all schemes benefiting the people of Delhi.”