33-year-old man found hanging in Pratap Nagar; family demands second autopsy

A 33-year-old man was found dead at his residence in Delhi’s Pratap Nagar, located in the northern part of the city, police said on Monday.
According to police officials, they received a call on April 13 around 7:30 pm from Harsh Vihar, reporting that an individual had allegedly committed suicide at his home.
A police team was immediately dispatched to the location to investigate the incident.
Upon arrival, the officials found the deceased, identified as Kishore (33), hanging from a ceiling fan.
The body was subsequently shifted to the mortuary. A crime team, along with a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team, was also called to the scene to inspect the premises and collect evidence.
On Monday, a post-mortem examination was conducted at GTB Hospital, and the body was handed over to the family for cremation.
However, the family members later demanded a second post-mortem examination by a medical board.
Following the family’s request, the body has been preserved again in the mortuary for re-examination.
A case has been registered, and legal action will be taken based on the findings of the post-mortem, an official said.
