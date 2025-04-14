Delhi records 37.8°C amid clear sky; AQI remains moderate

Residents of the national capital woke up to a warm day as the temperature soared to 37.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 21.6 degrees Celsius on Monday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the sky remained clear throughout the day, with no signs of rainfall or drizzles.

The IMD reported that Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 194, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category. Weather patterns are expected to remain largely unchanged over the coming days, with no significant variations in temperature.

The weather department also noted that while the minimum temperature remained around the seasonal average, the maximum temperature was higher than that recorded the previous day at most locations across Delhi-NCR.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI levels are categorized as 0–50 good, 51–100 satisfactory, 101–200 moderate, 201–300 poor, 301–400 very poor, and 401–500 severe.

Despite being in the moderate range, AQI readings across parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) showed significant variation.

According to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) at 4 PM, the AQI in Gurugram was recorded at 314 (Very Poor), while Ghaziabad and Noida recorded AQIs of 158 and 134, respectively — both in the moderate range.

Persistent pollution levels continue to pose health risks, underscoring the importance of staying updated on air quality and taking necessary precautions, especially for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions.