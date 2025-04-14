Delhi Govt launches Babasaheb Ambedkar Educational Tour Programme to inspire school students

The Delhi government on Monday organized a grand ceremony to commemorate Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, featuring tributes to artwork created by specially-abled children and the felicitation of youth enrolled in the government’s Skill Development Programme.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that special assemblies and educational activities would be conducted across schools in the city over the next 15 days to familiarize students with Dr Ambedkar’s ideals, struggles, and contributions.

As part of the event, assistive devices such as wheelchairs, hearing aids, and learning materials were distributed to specially-abled children under the Sugamya Sahayak Yojana, aiming to empower them with greater independence and ease in daily life.

Highlighting the occasion, Gupta also announced the launch of the “Babasaheb Ambedkar Educational Tour Programme,” under which students from Delhi government schools will be taken on guided visits to Alipur’s Mahaparinirvan Sthal and the Babasaheb Ambedkar International Centre.

She further declared that previously discontinued initiatives, including skill-based education and startup funding schemes, would be revived to ensure equal opportunities for underprivileged, backward, and Dalit communities.

Delhi Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh, Chief Secretary Dharmendra, and other dignitaries were present at the event.

The Chief Minister noted that while the entire nation commemorates Babasaheb Ambedkar through various initiatives, Delhi’s tribute integrates multiple meaningful dimensions.

Reflecting on India’s history, she recalled a time when society was plagued by discrimination and social injustice. It was in such times that transformative social reformers, most notably Dr BR Ambedkar, rose to challenge these ills.

She emphasized that Babasaheb’s legacy is not just a subject of academic study, but a guiding philosophy to be lived daily. His monumental contribution—the Indian Constitution—continues to unify 1.4 billion citizens and stands as the bedrock of the nation’s democracy.

The Chief Minister asserted that commemorating Dr Ambedkar’s birth anniversary is not merely an act of remembrance, but a moment to renew our commitment to his enduring principles.

Gupta also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that under his leadership, the Central Government has honored Babasaheb in the manner he truly deserves.

She listed several major initiatives: the development of five pilgrimage sites dedicated to Dr Ambedkar, the launch of the BHIM app under Digital India, the establishment of the Ambedkar International Centre to promote research and dialogue, translation of his works into regional languages, and the creation of Ambedkar Centres for Excellence and colleges named in his honor across the country.