Kejriwal re-elected AAP’s National Convenor

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, also the Aam Aadmi Party’s National Convenor, was re-elected to the party’s top post on Sunday by its newly formed executive council.

According to sources in the party, senior leader Pankaj Gupta was re-elected Secretary of the party and member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) N D Gupta was given the responsibility of AAP’s treasurer.

The party elected its 34-member executive council, which included Kejriwal, at its National Council meeting held yesterday through the online mode.

AAP, the ruling party in Delhi, won 62 of the 70 seats in the February 2020 Assembly elections. It has also emerged as the main opposition party in the Punjab Assembly.

The party expanded its presence to Gujarat too when it got 27 seats in the recently held Surat municipal elections.

The re-election of Kejriwal as AAP’s National Convenor has come at a time when AAP is busy making all-out efforts to emerge as a major party in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Goa and Gujarat where assembly elections are scheduled to be held in the coming two years.

AAP’s National Council meeting was held in January too, which was originally scheduled to be held earlier but got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

At that meeting, it was decided to extend the tenures of AAP’s Convenor and Secretary to five years from three years as fixed earlier. The January meeting also removed a provision allowing the same persons to hold these posts for two terms consecutively.