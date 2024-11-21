Logo

# Cities

Kejriwal proved good education can uplift life of poor children, says Atishi

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday said that Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal has proven that quality education can uplift the life of the poor children, ensuring they no longer remain trapped in poverty.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | November 21, 2024 6:59 pm

File Photo of Delhi CM Atishi

Atishi, who was addressing a gathering after dedicating Delhi government’s state-of-the-art school in Pocket C-2, Rohini Sector-27 in North West Delhi, emphasized that the city’s education revolution under Kejriwal has fulfilled the aspirations of countless families who come to the national capital with dreams of a better future for their children.

Atishi urged the people of the city to re-elect the AAP government during the upcoming Assembly polls likely to be held in February, for ensuring the progress in education continues.

She highlighted the unique infrastructure of the new school, stating, “This new school in Rohini Sector-27, Pocket C-2, is unparalleled. Even the best private schools in the area cannot match its facilities. The school includes 121 classrooms, 10 labs, dedicated rooms for yoga and activities, a multipurpose hall, lecture halls, and lifts.”

Recalling promises made in 2015-16, the CM added, “When Kejriwal visited this area, people asked for a school for their children. Today, the Kejriwal government has fulfilled that promise with this magnificent school,” she added.

She also discussed the AAP government’s prioritization of education, claiming that, “Governments existed in Delhi before, but it was only after the people elected Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister that education became a priority. Our government has consistently allocated 25 per cent of its budget to education, ensuring every child gets access to quality schooling.”

Sharing a government school student’s story, Atishi mentioned, “Himanshu from Nand Nagri lost his father in Class 10 and supported his family by giving tuitions. Despite hardships, he cleared NEET and is now pursuing MBBS at Maulana Azad Medical College.”

