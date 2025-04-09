Delhi govt set to allow 10% fee hike every year: Atishi

The opposition AAP on Wednesday claimed that the BJP-led Delhi government in collusion with private schools is all set to allow a 10 percent fee hike every year.

Addressing a press conference, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Delhi Assembly Atishi said, “On Sunday, a meeting was held at Education Minister Ashish Sood’s residence with top private school owners and they were assured that there would be no action against the fee hike.”

Advertisement

She further claimed that in this meeting, the owners were assured that the government will soon issue an order allowing private schools to raise fees by 10 percent annually.

Advertisement

“In this unbearable summer heat, with temperatures soaring to 40 degrees, parents are forced to stand outside school gates in protest. Just yesterday, during one such protest, a woman fainted. Despite this, the school management did not open the gate or listen to the parents’ concerns,” claimed the LoP.

Highlighting the previous AAP government’s efforts, the former CM claimed that for the past 10 years, the AAP has been fighting against these private schools, keeping their fees under control, challenging them in court, getting their accounts audited through the CAG and empanelled auditors and wherever a school had collected unjustified fees, the government had ensured that the money was refunded.