In view of the rising Covid-19 infection in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered on Monday to convert many private and government hospital into dedicated Covid care facilities, informed the officials.

The CM also ordered to increase the bed capacity at the hospitals amid rising active Covid-19 caseload in the city.

The decision came after an emergency review meeting convened between Delhi government officials and the ministers which Kejriwal headed.

The current wave in Delhi has crossed the previous record, with 10,774 cases being reported in a day on April 11. It is the highest single-day spike the city has seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

The city’s Covid count stood at 1,77,449 in November. The highest number of cases recorded then was 8,593. However, in the current surge, a total of 66,273 people have tested positive till April 11.