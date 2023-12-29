Kejriwal govt has ensured children get quality education: Atishi

Delhi Education minister Atishi said the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi has ensured that children in the national capital get the best of the best education.

The minister made the statement during her interaction with 30 MBA students from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania as she highlighted the works done by the Kejriwal government since it came to power in Delhi.

“Despite various struggles and hindrances in governance, the welfare of people who voted for the government has always been the priority of the Kejriwal government. Over the past nine years, the Delhi Government has ensured people get hassle-free access to high-quality healthcare, free water and power supply round the clock. These are basic rights of people to lead a dignified life,” Atishi said.

The minister said these successful transformations were made possible due to the unshakable political will of the government, which aimed to bring about change in Delhi.

“Delhi’s government schools have become a source of inspiration for numerous global reforms in the education system. The Mohalla Clinics are trusted as a highly impactful healthcare system, ensuring the accessibility of quality healthcare to people for free,” she added.

Asserting that major global transformation is possible when a surge of educated individuals enters politics with a resolute dedication to serving the people, Atishi said, “This is the key to unlocking a new era of political leadership on a global scale.”

During the interaction, she also shared her journey from a party volunteer to the only woman minister in the Delhi cabinet with the students.