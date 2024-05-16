Kejriwal in the company of his PA: AAP’s character exposed, says BJP

The Delhi BJP hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accusing him of going soft on his PA, Bibhav Kumar, who is accused of misbehaving with AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

The BJP reaction came after the chief minister, along with MP Sanjay Singh in Lucknow, was seen in the company of Bibhav Kumar during a press conference on Thursday morning.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, in a video byte, said, “The incident that happened with Swati Maliwal is not trivial, but a conspiracy.”

Pointing out that Sanjay Singh himself had confirmed that Bibhav misbehaved with Swati Maliwal at the chief minister’s official residence and taken cognizance of the matter, he said, “What’s intriguing is that all three of them were seen together at Lucknow Airport last night.”

Sharpening his attack on the AAP, the BJP leader said the development had brought the deceit and deception that are part of the character of the Aam Aadmi Party into sharp focus.

Sachdeva alleged that when it comes to respecting women, AAP characteristic indifference to the fair sex comes to the fore.

He said what happened to Maliwal is not the first of its kind experience of the AAP. He recalled another AAP leader, Santosh Koli, whose tragic demise, he said, is still a mystery.

Sachdeva asked why a woman, who reaches to a higher position in the AAP, is not able to stay in the party for long.

“Barely two days have passed since Sanjay Singh admitted Bibhav’s involvement in the alleged misconduct against Maliwal and assured that the Delhi CM would take cognizance. Today, the CM is found in the company of Bibhav alongside Singh,” he wondered.