Kejriwal has lost his mind after going to jail: Yogi

Strongly rebutting the remarks of Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asserted that ‘Kejriwal has lost his mind after going to jail’.

“Kejriwal, who shattered Anna Hazare’s aspirations and sided with the corrupt is now targeting me. Kejriwal has embraced Congress, against whom Anna protested, like a necklace,” he remarked.

CM Yogi made these comments while addressing an election rally for the Hamirpur-Mahoba Lok Sabha seat in Tindwari. He urged the public to cast their votes in favour of BJP candidate Pushpendra Singh Chandel.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked that following his incarceration, Kejriwal likely realised his imprisonment might have been indefinite. “He has shattered Anna Hazare’s hopes. It must be disheartening for Anna to witness the kind of politics that has arisen from his movement,” Yogi said, suggesting that Anna Hazare might never forgive him for this betrayal. Yogi also noted that since assuming power, the Aam Aadmi Party has surrounded itself with corrupt individuals.

On a jocular note, Yogi quipped that with Kejriwal in jail, the people of Delhi heaved a sigh of relief, as if their ‘cough’ had subsided, but his release would likely cause them to ‘cough’ again.

In his address, the Chief Minister highlighted the significance of the Tindwara Assembly seat, noting its historical importance in shaping the nation’s trajectory. “This assembly has not only produced a Chief Minister for the state but also a Prime Minister for the country. When I was invited to participate in a programme here, I felt compelled to attend,” he expressed.

He underscored the remarkable transformation witnessed in Bundelkhand over the past decade. “Previously, this region was dominated by various mafias, including the mining mafia, land mafia, forest mafia, and dacoits. The SP and Congress were complicit in protecting these criminal elements,” he remarked. “They would nominate such individuals as public representatives, allowing the mafia and dacoits to exploit the populace and plunder the region’s resources. As a result, the youth of Bundelkhand were compelled to migrate, while daughters and sisters faced the arduous task of fetching water from afar.”

Asserting that the people have witnessed a transformation in Bundelkhand over the past decade, Yogi declared, “This is just the beginning. Bundelkhand will once again lead the country. Gone are the days when daughters and sisters had to travel miles to fetch water. Every household will now have access to tap water, and that too purified through RO systems.”

He continued, “In terms of connectivity, every road is undergoing expansion to accommodate two lanes and four lanes. Tourist destinations are being developed to attract visitors. Our defence corridor will be so robust that when our soldiers fire cannons on the border, they will proudly bear the ‘Made in Banda’ mark.”

“In the past, youth here struggled to find employment. However, the tables will turn in the next five years, and the world will come here seeking job opportunities. By linking Jhansi to Chitrakoot, Mahoba, Hamirpur, and Banda, we aim to establish developed cities comparable to Noida and Greater Noida,” he concluded confidently.

In a scathing critique of the opposition, the CM asserted that those who had once abandoned Bundelkhand, leaving its residents yearning for water and development, compromising the safety of sisters and daughters, depriving the youth of job opportunities, and plundering its resources, should now be made to crave for every vote. Ensure that such individuals lose their deposits in the current elections.

He further remarked that parties like SP, Congress, AAP, and RJD belong to the same category. “When they come to power, they exploit the common man. Fortunately, we have witnessed the transformation of India. The nation’s reputation is growing globally, with welfare schemes benefiting the poor. After 500 years, Lord Ram has finally returned to his rightful place,” he exclaimed.

He reflected that when Lord Ram embarked on his journey to the forest, he specifically chose Chitrakoot and Bundelkhand. Ram, whom Nishadraj eagerly awaited, has now reclaimed his rightful throne.

CM Yogi emphasised that every family that has cast their vote for the ‘lotus’ symbol can rightfully claim credit for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. “This collective virtue unites you all,” he stated, urging voters not to support sinners, tyrants, corrupt individuals, and traitors. He highlighted that their votes have contributed to liberating India from terrorism, Naxalism, mafias, and dacoits.