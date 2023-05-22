Jilted cop kills girlfriend’s father, commits suicide

According to police, the Constable, Subhash Kharadi had a long time affair with a girl belonging to a Muslim family.

Some time ago, the girl’s family learnt about the affair and her father stopped her from meeting the Constable. The girl consequently began distancing herself from the policeman.

Her family had fixed her marriage to someone else some time ago. When the Constable learnt about that, he became furious and broke into the girl’s house by entering on the first floor with the help of a ladder at around 1 am on Sunday.

He entered into the girl’s room and had a heated argument with her. When her family members rushed to her room on hearing the voices, Subhash Kharadi shot at the girl, her father and brother. The father was killed while the girl and her brother were injured.

Subhash Kharadi fled from the spot before the police arrived at the scene of crime. The seriously injured girl and her brother were referred to Indore for treatment.

While the police were searching for the absconding Subhash, his mangled body was found from the railway tracks five kilometres away after some hours of the incident. Police surmise he committed suicide.

After shooting at the girl and her family, Subhash posted on his social media, ‘pyar mein dhokha, isliye thoka’ (shot her because she betrayed me). He also wrote he had given the girl such pain, which she would not forget her entire life. His social media post went viral.

According to Shajapur SP Yashpal Singh Rajput, Constable Subhash Kharadi was presently posted in Dewas district.

He had received an appointment on compassionate grounds after the death of his father who was a Sub-Inspector in the MP Police.

Sources said Subhash Kharadi’s late father was posted in the Bercha police station about 8 years ago. It was then that Subhash and the girl entered into an affair while studying in the same school there. His father died during the Covid pandemic and Subhash got an appointment in the force.