Retired DIG, ITBP commits suicide, shoots self

A retired Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has committed suicide by shooting himself inside his house located in the area of Greater Kailash, South Delhi.

The deceased has been identified as Karan Singh Yadav, 83, who was said to be suffering from stomach ailment for a long time.

On the information received by the family of the deceased, a police team reached at the spot and recovered his body from a washroom in his house.

An investigation has been initiated in the matter by the police.

During preliminary investigation a suicide note was recovered from the deceased’s room, in which, it is written that the deceased was highly disturbed by his illness. He has not held anyone responsible for his death.

A senior police officer said that the deceased Karan Singh Yadav, who was retired from the post of DIG of ITBP, lived with his family in the area of Greater Kailash Part-2. The incident is said to be on Thursday, when the family noticed that he had not come out of his room for very long.

When family members went to see him, he was found lying in a pool of blood in the washroom. The matter was reported to the police and he was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Further probe is being carried out.