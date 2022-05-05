UP teen commits suicide after rape

A teenage girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehput allegedly consumed poison and died, a day after she was raped by a youth in her village, the police said on Thursday.

The event occurred in the district’s Chandpur police circle.

On Tuesday evening, the 15-year-old Dalit girl went to a forested area near the village to relieve herself, according to Fatehpur Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh.

When the girl did not return home until late at night, her parents went on the lookout and discovered her in a condition of disarray in the forest, according to the SP.

The girl, on the other hand, ingested a deadly chemical on Wednesday and died during treatment, according to the SP.

He said the accused juvenile was brought into jail for interrogation after a case was filed on the girl’s parents’ complaint.

The body of the girl was sent for a post-mortem examination.

