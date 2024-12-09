IYC launches 5th edition of ‘Young India Ke Bol’

The Indian Youth Congress on Monday launched the fifth edition of its flagship programme ‘Young India Ke Bol’.

National President of the Congress’ Youth wing Uday Bhanu Chib and national-in-charge of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) Kanhaiya Kumar launched the poster of the program at the party headquarters, and appealed to the youth across the country to join the program.

Speaking on the occasion, Chib said, “This year the event will focus on two of the most serious and worrying problems that our country is facing today – the alarming rise in unemployment and the rampant drug menace, which are deeply affecting the youth of India and future generations.”

Advertisement

Asserting that the rampant problem of unemployment and drug addiction is hollowing out the roots of the society, the IYC president said the scourge of these problems is affecting the lives of the youth and hampering the development of the entire society.

He called for united efforts to find solutions to these challenges.

Attacking the BJP, Chib said, “The BJP had promised to provide two crore jobs every year to tackle unemployment, but the reality is that in the last decade, since the Modi government came to power in 2014, only 0.3 per cent of the candidates who applied have got government jobs. That is, only three out of every 1,000 applicants got permanent government jobs.”

“Not only unemployment, but the problem of drug addiction in the country has also taken a serious turn. Mundra Port, which is under the control of Adani, has become a major route for the entry of drugs into India,” he said.

Talking about the ‘Young India Ke Bol’ program, Chib said, “This year, the main focus of the 5th edition of ‘Young India Ke Bol’ will be on the complete failure of the BJP government to deal with the problem of drug addiction and unemployment. This program is in line with the national campaign of our ‘Naukri Do, Nasha Nahi’, which aims to provide a platform to youth, students, professionals, grassroots workers and political enthusiasts, so that they can raise their voice and reach this irresponsible government.”

He said the application process for this competition will start from 15th December through ‘With IYC App’. Interested participants will have to submit their videos on both these issues. Participants of this program will be invited at the state and national level, and they will be given the unique opportunity to become the state and national spokesperson of the IYC.

The IYC president said they will get a chance to express the party’s views on relevant issues.