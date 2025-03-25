IYC stages protest against unemployment at Jantar Mantar

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Tuesday staged a protest against the Centre at Jantar Mantar over the issues of rising unemployment, drug abuse among youths, and the Agniveer scheme.

During the demonstration, IYC workers raised slogans and held placards with the slogan ‘Naukri Do, zanjeerin Nahi’ (Give us jobs, not shackles of injustice) against the ruling dispensation.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, IYC National President Uday Bhanu Chib alleged that the inhumane manner in which Indian citizens were deported from America—with handcuffs on their hands and shackles on their feet—is extremely shameful. This is an insult to India and Indians on a global scale.

Advertisement

“More than 100 Indian citizens were sent back in handcuffs but, as usual, PM Narendra Modi and his government are maintaining silence over the issue. This incident has deeply hurt the honour and respect for India, which cannot be tolerated,” he said.

Chib further said, “Today, the youth of the country have come out on the streets to seek answers. The Youth Congress will take this battle from the street to Parliament to fight for the rights and respect of citizens. Our struggle will continue until justice is delivered to the people of the country.”