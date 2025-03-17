Punjab Govt to launch online portal for transparent registration of play-way schools

The Punjab Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, is continuously working to enhance the early education and overall development of children in the state.

Providing this information, Social Security, Women, and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur stated on Monday that to ensure the transparent registration of private play-way schools and its effective implementation at the ground level, an online registration portal will soon be launched.

Further elaborating, Dr Kaur mentioned that all private play-way schools and Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) institutions in the state must mandatorily register with the Department of Social Security, Women, and Child Development within six months.

She added that district program officers have been directed to ensure the registration process of private play-way schools on the online portal.

The Cabinet Minister also highlighted that to improve the quality of early childhood education, the Punjab Government has approved new guidelines for regulating private play-way schools. She stated that under this initiative, a standardised, play-based curriculum will be implemented to ensure the holistic development of children aged three to six years.

Dr Kaur further emphasised that to provide quality educational services to children in Anganwadi centres and expand access to Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), the Department of Social Security has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with two leading institutions, Pratham and Rocket Learning, to introduce a unified curriculum in the state.

The Cabinet Minister added that this initiative aims to ensure quality education and better learning outcomes for children across Punjab while integrating private and public early education institutions under a unified framework.