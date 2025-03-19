UP launches drive to install radium strips on stray cows to prevent accidents

Uttar Pradesh Animal Husbandry and Milk Development Minister Dharampal Singh on Wednesday launched the much-awaited initiative to distribute radium strips to protect stray cows.

The exercise will minimise accidents on roads and highways caused by stray cows. The event was held in Kazi Kheda village in Gosaiganj block on the outskirts of the state capital.

Along with this, the process of tying radium strips around the necks of cattle and cows began in villages near all highways across the state.

On the occasion, the minister also announced the establishment of a large cow conservation centre at a cost of Rs 1.80 crore in Kazi Kheda village.

Addressing the gathering, Dharampal Singh said that the UP government is sensitive to road safety as well as cow protection.

“There is always a possibility of road accidents if cattle and animals roam freely on roads and highways. This is an important and sacred campaign to protect cows from road accidents. The animal husbandry department, in collaboration with five other coordinating departments—the Department of Rural Development, Urban Development, Revenue Department, Panchayati Raj Department, and Home Department—will install radium strips on animals in villages near roads.

The Minister said that the state government is making consistent efforts for the protection of stray cows.

He claimed that the state government has carried out unprecedented and remarkable work to restrain stray cows. As a result, crop loss due to stray cows has significantly declined, while food production in the state is continuously on the rise, he said.

Citing the 20th animal census, Singh said that while 11,84,494 stray cows in the state need to be housed in shelter homes, 12,52,338 stray cows are already kept in 7,714 shelter homes.

He said 1,62,625 stray cows have been handed over to 1,05,139 beneficiaries under the Chief Minister’s Participation Scheme, adding that the UP government spends over Rs 7 crore per day on their upkeep.