Hussain reviews works status under MLALAD schemes

Delhi Food and Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Monday chaired an important meeting with officers and engineers of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and reviewed the status of works under MLALAD schemes pertaining to his Ballimaran Assembly constituency.

In the meeting, the Minister deliberated and assessed the progress regarding various projects of the constituency. He directed the engineers to expedite the tender and execution process so that the various proposed development works could be completed on time.

The Minister said under the guidance of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ,various development works including drainage system in 95 roads and lanes are being carried out in the constituency under MLALAD schemes with an estimated cost of Rs.about 11.5 crores.

He was informed by the MCD engineers that development work is in progress at all locations and work has also been completed at many sites.

Considering the importance of development works, Hussain instructed to complete the tender process in an expeditious manner so that the works can be executed on stipulated time.

He also directed the MCD officials for disposal of the malba/debris on a regular basis for the convenience of residents. He stressed the need to maintain cleanliness and proper hygiene in the area because of the dense population and commercial activities

Hussain said the drainage maintenance work should be executed on priority basis to avoid littering on the road and to ensure disposal of filth in the area on a regular basis.